KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday was barred from issuing new licences to pilots, air traffic controllers, engineers, flight attendants by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) after showing concerns over safety measures and violations of regulations. The ICAO, while directing CAA to stop issuance of new licences, sought a clarification from Pakistan’s aviation authority till September 29. The organisation also asked CAA for reviewing the licences issued earlier, sources said.

The sources privy to the development told that CAA will submit its ‘written response’ to address concerns of the international civil aviation organisation. Sources added that ICAO would impose ‘Significant Safety Concern (SSC)’ if Pakistan’s aviation authority fails to give a satisfactory response. Earlier, the ICAO officials had expressed dissatisfaction over the CAA’s procedure for issuing licences to air traffic controllers, engineers and pilots. Earlier on September 17, a team of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had completed the operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). According to the PIA spokesman, the operational safety audit team of the IATA had completed a major part of its scrutiny. “The audit team will soon apprise PIA of its observations and results,” he had said and added that the national flag career believed in improving its standards with each passing day. He said that the PIA would completely implement the results conveyed by the audit team. Moreover, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked the IATA team and lauded their professional expertise during the entire process.