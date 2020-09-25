Share:

India registered 86,052 fresh cases of coronavirus and 1,141 virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, official data revealed on Friday.

The total caseload now crossed 5.8 million and death toll climbed to 92,290, the Health Ministry data showed early morning.

India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the US.

India scaled a historic peak running record number of tests on almost 1.5 million samples on Thursday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research data. It has tested 68,928,440 samples so far.

“75% of new cases in the count are concentrated in 10 states and union territories. 10 states and Union territories also account for 74% new recoveries,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are among these, reporting higher number of recoveries and new COVID-19 cases too,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, the southern state of Kerala has added almost 11,000 coronavirus cases in the last two days.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a news conference on Thursday said: “The situation in the state is grave.”

“The Thiruvananthapuram district is the worst affected. Of the total deaths in the state, 38% have happened in this district. Of the total active cases 18% are in Thiruvanathapuram,” he also said.

The state has more than 154,000 confirmed cases.