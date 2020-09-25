Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted an inter-provincial gang of female thieves involved in stealing the valuables from the houses in disguise of maids and recovered 26 tola gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 3 million from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted special team following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to ensure arrest of culprits involved in looting houses. This team headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, ASI Rana Tasneem, Head Constable Basharat Usman, Constables Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Waseem and Lady Constable Rehana Kausar succeeded to arrest eight women involved in ransacking houses after being employed there as maids.

The nabbed women have been identified as Nazia, Kiran, Asima, Sughram Sharat, Shehnaz, Saadia and Ghazala.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to ransack houses after getting employment there as maids. Further investigation is underway from them as around dozen of cases have been registered against them at various police stations.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.

Similarly, Islamabad police have arrested 17 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers and criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Sabzi Mandi police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Khadim and Sabbir and recovered 500 gram hashish and 415 gram heroin from them respectively.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Ali Hasnain and Nadeem for having 250 gram hashish and 302 gram heroin respectively.

Khana police arrested Naseem Bacha and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested two accused Naeem and Jabran and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Lohi bher police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Noor Zada and Alam and recovered a total of 280 gram hashish from their possession. Furthemore, Koral police apprehended five accused including two ladies allegedly involved in immoral activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.