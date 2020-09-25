Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan yesterday formally inaugurated three important development projects including a 40-bed newly built Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mamad Gat during his daylong visit to Mohmand district.

He was accompanied by KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, special assistants to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Arif Ahmad Zai, and MNA Sajid Mohmand.

The chief minister visited the various sections of the hospital and assessed available medical equipments.

He also directed the quarters concerned to ensure availability of essential medicines.

On the occasion, it was told that hospital was built and equipped with latest equipments with overall cost of Rs 130 million adding that it would provide different health services including medical, surgical, gynecological and pediatrics through specialized doctors and other paramedical staff. The chief minister said that the government was utilizing all resources for the provision of quality health facilities to public.

During the visit, the chief minister also inaugurated projects of widening and improvement of 64 kilometer long road from main Ghalanai road to Sar Lara and 40 km long road from Ghaiba chowk to Garsal Pass Afghanistan border. The estimated cost of the roads projects is Rs. 1866.983 million.

The chief minister while terming the projects significant for the development of local population said that the incumbent government was moving towards fulfilment of promises made with tribal people.

“Our ultimate goal is to address the deprivation of tribal people, whereas utilization of available resources is being ensured for the purpose,” he added.

He stated that such development projects would play a vital role in changing the fate of newly merged district.

He explained that the provincial government took first two years on planning and making strategy for the development of tribal districts which was a challenging task. Now the government was in phase of implementation of such development strategy, he added.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was focused on provision of all fundamental facilities particularly health and education to the people of newly merged districts.