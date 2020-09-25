Share:

ISLAMABAD - She spoke candidly about her past struggles with suicidal thoughts during an interview recently. And Lady Gaga’s confessional came as she released her new single 911 from album Chromatica in which addresses mental health and the use of anti-psychotic medication. She shared a close-up image of herself from the music video for 911 to her Instagram story and encouraged her followers to listen to the track on Spotify.

The Grammy winning singer and A Star Is Born actress, 34, told that the pressures of fame had caused her to contemplate suicide. Gaga - born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - said she channeled that pain and darkness into her latest studio album Chromatica. Reflecting on her mental health struggles, she explained: ‘I didn’t really understand why I should live other than to be there for my family. That was an actual real thought and feeling. Why should I stick around? And depression is a lonely place’, she said.