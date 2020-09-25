Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished 16 structures during operation against illegal constructions. An illegally constructed market, comprising of 12 shops, in approved private housing scheme Naz Town was completely demolished. Building constructed on residential plots in Johar Town was demolished due to illegal commercial use. Moreover, an illegal workshop in private housing Scheme Abid Town besides an illegal restaurant on PIA Link Road were also demolished during the operation.