MIRPURKHAS - An elderly man Jan Muhammad Jatt, resident of Panhwer Colony, has alleged that his son Shaukat Ali Jatt has robbed him of Rs14,50,000 and has also occupied his house and agricultural land in taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad.

Speaking at a press conference along with his daughter Shamim Bano here on Thursday, he said that two months ago his son tortured and also kicked him out of the house, forcing him to take shelter with his daughter Shamim Bano.

He said that following the submission of an application to the SHO Satellite Town police, his son agreed to return him his money, but later went back on his own words.

He alleged that his son Shaukat Ali Jatt had also occupied his agricultural land spreading over 45 acres in taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad.

He regretted that while he had been rendered penniless by his son, he was also receiving threats from him.

He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Sindh chief minister and other concerned officials to take notice of his plight and ensure justice was done to him in the case.

Woman killed after bricks from under-construction building fall on her

A housewife was killed when bricks from the first floor of a neighbouring under-construction house fell down on her here at Bukhari Town on Thursday.

As per reports, construction work was going on at the first floor of the house that accidently some bricks fell down on the head of Saiqa, 24, wife of Jani Malkani, who lived in a neighbouring house.

She sustained serious injuries and died after some time. Mehmoodabad police arrived at the site and took two suspects Iqbal and Arbab Qambar into custody while body of the deceased woman was shifted to the Civil Hospital for the postmortem. Heirs of the deceased told media that incident was the result of negligence on the part of labourers working in the neighbouring house.

Police were probing the incident till the filing of this news.