KANDHKOT - Robbers shot dead a man here at Tangwani on Thursday when he offered resistance to them. According to details, some armed men barged into the house of Khalifo Sundrani, who, noticing their presence, offered resistance to them. This infuriated the robbers who opened fire at him, resulting in his instant death. The intruders, however, managed to escape from the scene empty handed. After having been informed, police rushed to the spot and removed the body to hospital for the post mortem.

Police sources said that as per the evidence collected from the crime scene, armed men had entered Sundrani’s home with the intention to rob him of valuables. No case was, however, lodged till the filing of this news.

Teenager

electrocuted

A teenager was electrocuted while repairing a live wire here at his home on Thursday. The victim was identified as 15-year-old Naseebullah, son of Imtiaz Ali Bajkani, and hailing from Mahmoood Khan Bajkani village. Family members said that as soon as he received severe electric shock, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.