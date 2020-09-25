Share:

Rumours have long been circulating that Hollywood native Meghan Markle may have her eye on America’s number one job; however, the ex-actress’s representatives have never confirmed these alleged ambitions. The fresh claims come as Prince Harry’s wife strongly urged US voters not to ignore the upcoming presidential vote.

The Duchess of Sussex could eventually run for the White House, her close friend told Vanity Fair, suggesting that this intention was behind Markle’s decision to retain her US passport.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” a source claimed. “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for President.”

However, someone else close to the former star said that Prince Harry’s wife “harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself” despite maintaining a close interest and engagement with political life.

The comments followed a video message from the royal couple promoting Time 100’s list of this year’s top influencers. In a clip, the Sussexes urged Americans to vote in what Markle described as “the most important election of our lifetime.”

Neither Meghan nor Prince Harry mentioned their personal picks for the November battle - as members of the royal family, they are supposed to remain impartial concerning politics. However, some strong remarks from the Duke about “hate speech” prompted many to suggest that they have ditched their neutrality while indirectly taking a shot at President Trump and cheering for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Shortly after the video appeared online, Trump was asked by reporters at the White House about the couple’s strongly worded plea to American voters. The President responded by saying that he was not a “big fan” of Markle, while wishing “a lot of luck” to Prince Harry as he was apparently “going to need it”.

Buckingham Palace rushed to distance itself from the couple’s message, by maintaining that their comments were made “in a personal capacity” as neither the Duke nor Duchess of Sussex are considered to be working members of the royal family anymore.

Meghan and Harry are at present living in Los Angeles after they officially stepped down from their senior royal duties in March and moved to the US via Canada. Some royal commentators earlier claimed that the former actress would “run for President” at one point, as it was apparently “all part of the plan”. Markle has never publicly voiced this intention. However, back in November 2019, she had a private meeting with former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Sussexes former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, which was described as a “very sweet, warm” gathering with the two women having “a lot of admiration for each other”.