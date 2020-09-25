Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that development of merged areas was the top most priority of the government and it will welcome the cooperation of development partners to this effect.

He said this while talking to a delegation headed by British High Commissioner Christian Turner here yesterday.

The British High Commissioner was accompanied by Country Director UK Department for International Development (DFID) Annabell Gerry and Second Political Secretary Catherine Thomas. Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah were also present on this occasion.

While discussing the matters of mutual interest, the Chief Minister apprised the British High Commissioner that his government was taking pragmatic steps for speedy development and prosperity of merged districts.

He appreciated support from Britain in diversified sectors of the province and said that government will welcome the support and collaboration by development partners in health and education sectors particularly female education in newly merged tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, British High Commissioner Christian Turner lauded the provincial government’s strategy against Covid-19 and offered assistance in the field of girls education, health and tourism. The assistance would focus on capacity building of government, he added.

Seizing the opportunity, Mahmood Khan highlighted the potential of investment opportunities in tourism sector of northern areas and stated that government was making all-out efforts for promotion of tourism industry in the province.