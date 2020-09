Share:

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rose to 75,439 on Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 caseload reached 715,457, the ministry said.

Mexico's government plans to formalize its participation in the COVAX Facility, a global initiative to ensure equitable access to any vaccines against COVID-19, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.