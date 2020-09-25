Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Housing Dr Amjad Ali has said the provincial government is taking steps to provide affordable housing facilities to the low-income strata of the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Managing Director, Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation Tariq Rashid in Civil Secretariat Peshawar. Beside others the meeting was also attended by Secretary Housing Muhammad Ali Shah and Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir. MD PHA-Foundation Tariq Rashid briefed the provincial minister that the department was committed to complete the Peshawar Residencia project.

on a fast track basis. He said the prices of the housing units were very reasonable and to assist the allottees in installment payment the government was providing subsidized loans to the allottees.

The MD PHA Foundation said the housing scheme was not charging allottees for the costs of roads, developmental charges or any other facilities, and they would be charged only for the house construction.