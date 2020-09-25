Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema has directed to provide best facilities in government hostels.

He visited Federal Lodges I & II and Fatima Jinnah Women Hostel on Thursday.

During his visit, he declared that the zero tolerance policy will be adopted towards mal-administration and that the residents will be provided the best services at the vicinities at any cost. Furthermore, he also directed to introduce the best of facilities to the residents. Moreover, Mrs. Tashfeen Safdar, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works also gave directions pertaining to the renovation of Federal Lodges and Fatima Jinnah Women Hostel. The Minister indicated that the large number of working women and government officials are already in the waiting list to get accommodated in the said vicinities. Therefore, to provide them with affordable and decent living should not only be our priority but also necessary steps must be taken, he said.

Moreover, to get the deeper insight into issue, the Federal Minister also interviewed the residents and asked them to describe the issues they have to face.