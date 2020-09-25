Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that more opportunities are being created for doctors on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said this while chairing the 29th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday.

The Health Minister ordered for working on new schemes to facilitate doctors, adding that there must be special support for blood banks and medical lease with a view to scale up overall health services.

She said the goal of the PHF was to facilitate doctors in exploring employment opportunities.

She said that the last year record loans were provided to unemployed doctors, adding the government had increased the loan amount for doctors starting personal healthcare establishments.

She said the doctors would be able to start their own set ups with interest free loans now.

She said the increase in loan amount would help doctors a great deal. “It is for the first time that record hiring was made for doctors. All out measures being taken to make PHF more productive for doctors,” she added.

Earlier, the minister endorsed the decisions taken in the 28th board of directors (BoD) meeting. The minister endorsed increase in loan amount in two different schemes from Rs 700,000 to one million rupees and from 2.5 to 3.5 million rupees. A committee was constituted to review and amend existing laws.

Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation Kiran Khurshid apprised the minister of the agenda of the BoD meeting.