Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Thursday categorically announced to launch a movement for a separate province at all costs.

Addressing party’s rally, which began from Liaquatabad and culminated at Mazar-e-Quaid, party’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that carving out a separate province from Sindh was writing on the wall.

“You shall decide the name of the new province as we have already demarcated its territory,” he said while addressing the Sindh government.

The MQM-P convener said that these were the forefathers of Mohajirs whose struggle resulted in the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims. “We opted for this land since we struggled for it and eventually migrated to it in contrast to those who woke up the other day to find out they were living in an independent state,” he said, and warned against considering their love for their motherland as their weakness.

“We were called racists when we raised our voice for the city, but now everybody is coming out on roads for the rights of people of the city,” he said.

He regretted that the PPP government in Sindh had not implemented Article 140 of the constitution that calls for devolution of powers to local governments, and said that even its non-implementation could be termed as an insult to the constitution. “When you cannot count the population properly then how could you serve it,” Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, and claimed that half of the city’s population was not counted in the last census. Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan also reiterated demand for the creation of a separate province in Sindh, and said that they (MQM-P) would not bother now as to how many lives it would have to sacrifice in struggle for the province. Lamenting that still 100 of the party activists were missing, Amir demanded the authorities release them so that they could be reunited with their families.

“If they have committed any crime, then produce them in a court,” he demanded. While commenting on recent revelations that leaders of different political parties had held background meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, MQM-P senior deputy convener appealed to him to also show some affection towards the Urdu speaking community of Sindh.