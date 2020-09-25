Share:

QUETTA - National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Thursday apprehended another accused in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Quetta.

According to a statement issued by NAB here Thursday, Ahmed Jan, the franchise owner of Three-A Alliance company was hiding after accumulating millions of rupees from the people of Loralai district.

Fraudulent auto firm namely three-A Alliance run by Kashif Qamar have deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit.

After having received complaints from the large number of people, the NAB Balochistan on the directives of DG NAB initiated an investigation against fraudulent auto firm for allegedly looting billions of rupees from the people of Balochistan through its illegal business.

During the probe, it was revealed that 3-Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd chief Kashif Qamar and Franchise owner associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned money.

The management of 3-Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them. NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed reference against 11 people including the owner of three Alliance Company.

Director General NAB Balochistan while issuing directives for the early arrest of main accused Qashif Qamar said that elements involved in looting people would be taken to task.

“With the support of civil society, corrupt mafia would not be allowed to embezzle public money and cheat public at large,” he stated.