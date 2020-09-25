Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an impressive investiture ceremony yesterday held at the Naval Headquarter Islamabad, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, conferred military awards upon the Pakistan Navy personnel.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) included Cdre Rizwan Ali Munawar, Cdre Khurram Shahzad, Cdre Noman Bashir Usmani, Cdre Muhammad Masood Ahmed, Cdre Syed Nayyer Mohsin, Cdre Sajid Hussain, Cdre Kashif Munir, Cdre Khalid Habib, Cdre Dr Shafiq ur Rehman Qureshi and Cdre Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdr Tanweer Shahid, Cdr Rashid Ali, Cdr Abdul Aleem, Lt Cdr Adnan Bin Sultan and Lt Cdr Syed Adnan Shah.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Cdr Khurram Daud and Muhammad Islam SFT-I, according to the officials.

Besides, 2 awards of TK(M)-I, 3 awards of TK(M)-II and 12 awards of TK(M)-III were also conferred upon chief petty officers and sailors of Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Letters of Commendation was awarded to 38 officers, chief petty officers, sailors and navy civilians. The ceremony was attended by senior serving and retired officers of Pakistan Navy.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy observed the World Maritime Day (WMD) 2020 in harmonization with International Maritime Organization (IMO). The World Maritime Day is observed internationally during last week of September every year under the auspices of IMO. The theme adopted by IMO for this year’s World Maritime Day is ‘Sustainable Shipping for Sustainable Planet’.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message on the World Maritime Day had said that Pakistan Navy pledges full support towards development of maritime sector and reaffirms its resolve for eradication of marine pollution for clean and green environment. He said that shipping provides dependable connectivity and most economical means of transporting goods as international economies are overwhelmingly dependent on shipping activity which carries nearly 90% of global trade.

The Naval Chief also emphasized that sea trade is the backbone of our economy as CPEC and Gwadar Port are set in motion, maritime activities in Pakistan are bound to increase manifold and there is a growing realization to capitalize on the associated economic opportunities.

Events like the World Maritime Day play an important role in enhancing maritime awareness in the country. On the occasion of World Maritime Day 2020, Pakistan Navy undertook a range of activities to underscore the importance of maritime sector.