Pakistan on Friday has reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 309,015. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,444,.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 798 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 135,246 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,864 in Punjab, 37,525 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,838 in Balochistan, 16,324 in Islamabad, 3,608 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,610 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,477 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,229 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 181 in Islamabad, 84 in GB and 70 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,344,019 coronavirus tests and 37,504 in the last 24 hours. 294,740 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 544 patients are in critical condition