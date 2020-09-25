Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has withdrawn Balochistan First XI head coach Faisal Iqbal from the National T20 Cup after the former Test batsman confirmed his employers Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were looking into a matter, which he hoped would be resolved soon.

A PCB spokesman said here on Thursday that it would be unfair on Faisal Iqbal as well on his side and the tournament, if he competed in a major domestic tournament until he had resolved and settled the matter with his parent organisation. “Faisal Iqbal would be reintegrated with his domestic side as soon as PIA gave him a clean chit along with a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Until such time, Wasim Haider will act as Balochistan cricket team’s interim head coach,” he added.