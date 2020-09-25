Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi chaired a meeting on drug challenges in the educational institutions of Pakistan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The meeting was briefed by the Ministry of Narcotics Control about the prevalence of drugs in the country and its adverse impact on the young generation.

The Ministry highlighted the measures taken for prevention of drugs in the country. Provincial governors and President Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) apprised the meeting about the challenge of drug abuse and suggested measures to eradicate it.

While addressing the meeting, the President said that the prevalence of drugs in the society, particularly in the educational institutions, was a major source of concern and underscored the need for taking effective measures by the federal and provincial governments and the relevant agencies to make the institutions safe and secure from drug abuse. He stressed upon the governors, who are also the chancellors of universities, to take lead role in addressing the alarming challenge of drug addiction so as to save our young generation from the menace of drugs. He urged the Ulema and media to play their role in creating awareness about the impacts of drug addiction. The meeting emphasised the need for making coordinated efforts by the federal and provincial governments and concerned agencies to tackle the menace of drug trafficking. It also underscored the need to further strengthen the existing anti-narcotics laws with the consensus of federal and provincial governments. It was agreed to convene a meeting of all vice chancellors of the country to devise a strategy aiming at making the educational institutions free from all social evils, particularly drug abuse.

The meeting was attended by President AJK, Masood Khan, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Narcotics Control, Shehryar Afridi, all provincial governors including Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, SAPM on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Director General ANF, Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik.