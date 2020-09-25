Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in collaboration with Huawei, deploys first 10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Access Network (XGS-PON) in Pakistan, becoming the first operator in South Asia and Middle East to introduce Quick Optical Distribution Network (QuickODN) in their network. PTCL, in collaboration with Huawei has successfully conducted the pilot project of XGS-PON Technology in Korang Town, Islamabad. XGS-PON can provide symmetric bandwidth of 10Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink speeds to a single customer, which is more than five times speeds provided by 5G technology. This technology will further enhance quality of service and user experience for PTCL’s customers and will prove to be a value addition in the already diversified services portfolio, ensuring increase in internet speed. Moreover, PTCL has also successfully deployed the QuickODN solution in their network, which is splicing free. The solution will increase Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployment efficiency threefold, while shortening the time to market by more than 30 percent. It will help bring FTTH services much faster to PTCL customers. Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer (Operations), PTCL, said, “PTCL has achieved another milestone by introducing first XGS-PON services in Pakistan. We continue to invest in new technologies and solutions to modernize our network, further expanding our services and bandwidth availability over fixed line. We are providing fixed line services on both copper and fiber, along with wireless services through our Charji. Deploying this solution in Pakistan will enhance the overall customer experience, thus enabling our customers to enjoy hi-speed internet and higher bandwidth.” On the occasion, Mark Meng, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Pakistan, said, “We are excited to introduce XGS-PON technology in Pakistan through PTCL that will allow their customers to experience best-in-class internet services. This technology will serve fiber-based broadband services to residential homes and businesses at speeds up to 10Gbps. These hi-speeds will enable PTCL to be the primary internet connection provider to millions of customers across Pakistan.” PTCL is constantly upgrading its technological infrastructure both from customer perspective and network availability to serve all segments, whether Consumers, Carriers, Corporate Sector or International Voice & Data.