MARDAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada has said that the PTI government is committed to the agenda of providing strong foundations instead of putting the future of the nation at stake.

“The government had to borrow more to pay the interest and pay the instalments of international loans”, he added.

He expressed these views while talking a delegation of party leaders here yesterday.

Zeeshan Khanzada said that the previous rulers preferred personal interests over national interests.

“Instead of bringing a positive change, the future of nation was put at stake by taking huge and expensive loans”, he argued.

He said that the former rulers gave subsidy to the people by taking expensive loans by mortgaging the national assets which pushed the country backward.