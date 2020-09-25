Share:

HYDERABAD - Famous literary figure and artist Sayed Faiz Ali Shah has passed away after protracted illness. He was 83. According to family sources, Faiz Ali Shah has breathed his lost late on Wednesday night at his home in Tando Adam city of district Sanghar. Sayed Faiz Ali Shah popularly known as ‘Dada Sain’ had performed many roles in Sindhi language films and dramas and also organized different literary and art programmes in Tando Adam. A large number of people including artists, friends, family members and citizens belonging to different walks of life attended funeral prayers held at Haji Shah Karbala Imam Bargah. He was laid to rest at Haji Shah graveyard.