ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthens by 26 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs1.65.96 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs166.22. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166 and Rs166.5 respectively. The SBP reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 87 paisas and closed at Rs193.51 against the last day’s trading of Rs194.38.