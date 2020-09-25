Share:

LAHORE - Col (r) Rustam Peracha emerged as glorified one in the senior amateur section in the 39th Punjab Open Golf Championship, which is in progress here at PAF Skyview Golf Course and also represents the start of annual golfing season after months of hibernation due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. At the end of the first two days, senior amateur and ladies events were concluded. Rustam won the title with gross 70, two under par which enabled him to prevail over seasoned players like Col (r) Asif Mehdi and Tariq Mehmood. In the ladies section, Parkha Ijaz was gross winner with an aggregate of 154 while Suneya Osama finished second with aggregate of 157. Laiba Shah was victorious in net category with net aggregate of 126. From today (Friday) to Sunday, professionals will be seen in action. For the professionals, the big attraction is the prize money of Rs 2.1 million as well as a car for a hole in one. All the participating golfers expressed gratitude to Shahid Wahab Rao of PGA and Air Commodore (r) Tariq of PAF Skyview Golf Club for providing them an opportunity to return to highly competitive golfing activity.