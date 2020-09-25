Share:

ISLAMABAD - One is a Hollywood star worth an estimated £56million, while the other is a fifth-tier football club in a Welsh market town. But Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham AFC could now become united after it emerged the Deadpool actor wants to invest in the National League team. Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, an actor are best known for creating It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, are set to make the unlikely foray into UK football. The American duo won approval from 98 percent of club members to get to this stage, and a takeover could see £2million invested in the fan-owned club.

Wrexham director Spencer Harris said he had spoken to the duo on a Zoom call last night after the club was backed to hold further investment talks. It is not yet clear why the actors want to invest in the world’s third oldest professional football club, with the club saying it was a ‘question for them in good time’. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford told that there were ‘huge benefits’ to the duo being part of Wrexham AFC, adding of Reynolds: ‘If he can play centre forward, I’m sure he’d be welcome.’