The Supreme Court of Pakistan has on Friday ordered to public the report of the tragic Army Public School (APS) Peshawar incident and to take strict action against the responsible persons.

The apex court conducted suo motu hearing of the APS incident. Parents of the martyred children appeared before the court and maintained that only the accountability of higher officials will fix the system.

The parents said, “The incident was not an act of terrorism. It was target killing as all students were gathered in one hall with planning. We do not want that children of any other person become victims of such act again.”

The attorney general submitted reply in the court over the inquiry commission report and said every possible action against the responsible persons is being taken.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered to initiate the action from top officials so that such incidents could be avoided in future. Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the entire nation feels the grief of the APS case.

The CJP accepted the parents’ request to participate in the prayer ceremony on December 16. The hearing was adjourned for one month.