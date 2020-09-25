Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the COVID-19 had claimed another six lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2477 and affected 401 others raising the tally to 135,246. In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that overnight six more patients lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2477 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. Mr Shah said that 16093 tests were conducted against which 401 new cases emerged that came to 2.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,290,777 samples had been tested all over Sindh which diagnosed 135,246 patients, of them 95.4 percent or 129,101 had recovered, including 137 overnight. The CM said that currently 3668 patients were under treatment, including 3376 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 287 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 149 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 401 new cases, 244 have been detected from Karachi, of them 104 East, 70 South, 32 Central, 18 Malir, 16 Korangi and four West.

Hyderabad has 19 cases, Badin eight, Dadu five, Jamshoro and Tando Mohammad Khan four each, Larkana, Matiari and Sukkur two each, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Ghotki, Thatta and Jacobabad one each.