ISLAMABAD - The CCI’s representatives of smaller provinces will soon ask the federal government to summon the pending meeting of CCI to take up matter related to population census.

The representatives of smaller provinces of CCI would ask the government to include pending population census matter in the upcoming Council of Common Interests [CCI] meeting, said sources.

Both the MQM-P and PPP-P had raised concerns over the result of recent population census and asked for conducting five percent audit of the population census in different parts of the country.

These representatives of smaller provinces will soon try to include population census in the agenda of Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the final result of the 2017 population census. It may be noted here that the population results have still not formally been announced as only provisional results were shared with the media.

PPP-P, MQM-P and BNP-M had demanded audit of 6th population census

Political factions from Balochistan and Sindh [PPP-P, MQM-P and BNP-M] had also demanded the audit of the 6th national population census, conducted in 2017 and also submitted a petition in the court in this regard. Sources said that the provinces would submit requests in the CCI’s secretariat to include the population census’s result in the upcoming CCI meeting. It is mandatory to call the CCI under the chairmanship of prime minister within three months.

The joint census commissioner had reportedly informed that the final result of the 2017 census has been forwarded to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) . The provisional summary results of the 6th Population and Housing Census-2017 shows that Pakistan’s population has touched 207.8 million mark with an increase of 57 per cent since 1998.

The population, in the last 36 years, grew by 146.6 per cent (since the last census-1981), and a declining trend was observed in the growth rate in the two bigger provinces Punjab and Sindh.

The opposition members have time and again also demanded to call CCI’s meeting to discuss Coronavirus [COVID-19], but the government side had not called meeting on this matter.