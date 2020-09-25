Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says socio-economic development of Balochistan is one of the top priorities of the government.

He was talking to Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said every possible step will be taken for the development of the backward areas of Balochistan and rehabilitation in the flood affected areas.

They discussed overall situation of the province, flood affected areas, including rehabilitation measures in Nasirabad, mega development projects, progress on Sukleji Dam and issues related to the party.