LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday chaired a meeting at 90-SQA in which he was briefed about the progress made on the Annual Development Programme-2020-21.

Directing timely utilization of the development funds, the Chief Minister ordered to accelerate the speed of work on development projects. He said the ongoing schemes will be completed on a priority basis.

He further said that separate funds had been allocated for South Punjab and its ADP will also be evolved separately. The funds reserved for South Punjab will not be transferred to anywhere else, he said, adding the land had been allocated for the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat with an amount of Rs 4 billion. Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman and Secretary P&D, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

CM takes notice of dysfunctional street lights in city

Buzdar has reprimanded the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (LMC) over dysfunctional street lights and other problems and directed that LMC’s performance should be improved.

Meanwhile, Chief Municipal Officer of LMC Ali Bukhari has been removed from his post for showing negligence.

The CM has taken strict notice of out of order lights at some stations of Lahore Metro Bus Service and directed the Punjab Masstransit Authority to keep the lights functional.

He has disclosed that a line of action has been devised to solve the problems of the citizens.

I will regularly monitor progress every month and those performing well will be encouraged while poor performers will be questioned.

He has also directed the line departments to improve their performance for the solution of public problems.

PARLIAMENTARIANS CALL ON CM

Provincial Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and Sardar Aftab Khan MPA called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the initiatives taken for the promotion of higher education.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that solid steps had been taken for the promotion of higher education and vowed that a university will be set up in every district. The people will be provided with opportunities to access quality higher education near to their homes, he added. “It is satisfying that new universities are being established and the higher education system is synchronized with the needs and requirements of the modern era, he said.

The CM regretted that the education system was used for personal projection in the past and no attention was paid to providing higher education opportunities to remote hinterlands. “It is sanguine that the incumbent government has opened the doors of higher education to the students of backward and neglected areas by opening new higher education institutions there”, concluded the CM.

KASUR POLICE ARREST TWO CRIMINALS

Upon the notice of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Kasur police have arrested Akram and Sufiyan involved in the murder of 5 persons in Chunian while raids are being conducted to arrest the rest of the criminals.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF GIRL’S MOLESTATION

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about an incident of girl’s molestation in Chiniot. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and three nominated accused have been arrested.

TAKES NOTICE OF CHOPPING OFF HAND OF AN ACCUSED

Buzdar has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about chopping off the hand of an accused in the precinct of Police Station Shehr Sultan of Muzaffargarh and directed to take legal action against the responsible persons after a comprehensive investigation.