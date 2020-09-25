Share:

Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer, the mother of Hollywood actor Sylvester, Toni D'Alto, and singer Frank, has died aged 98.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frank wrote in a Facebook post, "This morning my brothers and I lost our mother. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was a very eccentric and flamboyant person."

A larger-than-life character with three famous children, Jackie achieved success and notoriety of her own as one of America's foremost psychics and authored several books on astrology.

She was also a champion of women's fitness and was a key figure promoting G.L.O.W., the women's wrestling company, which had acclaimed great success in the 1980s.