Islamabad (PR): Building on its purpose of connecting people to what matters most, Telenor Pakistan has launched Telenor Business Suite, its latest innovative solution for businesses to provide them the flexibility of choosing from a wide array of offers with the freedom to build their own bundles as per their data connectivity needs. We live in the era of personalisation and Telenor Business is offering enterprises greater control over usage and cost through personalised and customised offers. Telenor Business Suite is a digitally advanced bulk resource management platform that provides businesses utmost control over their data connectivity to ensure maximum efficiency. It extends complete autonomy to the corporate clients by enabling them to manage their resources through ‘Build Your Own Bundle’ functionality and distribute it as per the team requirement. Unlike off the shelf packages, Telenor Business Suite is a platform where corporate customers have the independence to customise their packages, make changes on the go and keep the cost and resource consumption efficiency in check. “Our business environment is continuously evolving and as the landscape develops, so do the needs of the enterprises. Telenor Business Suite is a platform that enables tailor made connectivity for all our corporate clients while giving them greater flexibility on the go”said Muhammad Mamoon, Head of Business Solutions at Telenor Pakistan. “Our aim is to provide solutions to our customers before they anticipate it and we will continue providing solutions that offer greater ease and freedom.”