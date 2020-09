Share:

SUJAWAL - Three devotees, including two children, drowned while taking bath in a canal here on Thursday. Police said that a group of devotees hailing from Hijarat Colony Karachi was on a visit to Dargah Shah Attique in Sujawal.

The devotees were taking bath in Satawa Canal when three including two children went into deep waters and drowned.

Bodies of two were fished out while search for the body of a child was underway till filing of the report.