Tourism is what soothes the mind and fills the heart with immense pleasure. Moreover, attraction, accommodation, supporting facilities, and infrastructure are the focal elements of tourism.

In addition, it is the amusement of people travelling to and staying in places outside their wonted environment for time-off, business or other motives for not more than one successive year, and not less than 24 hours for business. Tourism can be domestic and international. The domestic tourism is in the traveller’s own country, whereas, international tourism is followed in the vicinity of other countries.

For any country, tourism improves its economy. Apart from this, it is known the rapid thriving vocation that has altered the synopsis of the world.

MOOSA PANHWAR,

Sukkur.