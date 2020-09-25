Share:

ISLAMABAD - The capital city police chief Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan is facing serious threat to his life as a faction of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Punjab reportedly has sent a team of militants to eliminate him because of arrest of four militants by Islamabad police for their alleged involvement in assassination of two cops at a picket in Tarnol area in May 2020.

Similarly, the tight grip of Islamabad police chief and his subordinates over the elements allegedly planning to fan sectarianism in the federal capital and its suburbs during Muharram is another reason to earn the wrath of TTP Punjab. Following the threats hurled by TTP Punjab militants, security of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad was beefed up. According to details, TTP Punjab has threatened IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan of dire consequences for arresting four militants for their involvement in launching armed attack on a police picket at Chungi Number 26 in Tarnol area on 26 May 2020.

In the firing incident two police officials, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin and Head Constable Sajjad Hussein, were martyred, they said. Later, Islamabad Operational Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in Dhoke Qureshian area of PS Golra Sharif and held two Afghan nationals allegedly involved in killing of two policemen at a police picket. Under the command of IGP Islamabad, police also held two more militants on the information provided by the two detained accused.

This annoyed the TTP Punjab and they have hurled life threats at IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan.