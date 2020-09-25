Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that America and India are hatching conspiracies to start sectarian violence in Pakistan.Addressing Khatm-e-Nabowat and Azmat-e-Sahaba Conference at Mansoora on Thursday, he said some secular lobbies in the country were involved in anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam propaganda at the behest of New Delhi and West. “The religious leadership and patriotic people of Pakistan are united to defend the ideological boundaries of Pakistan and face the every challenge posed by liberal and secular lobbies,” said Senator Siraj.