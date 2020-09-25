Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have embarked upon constructing Attaabad Lake Hydropower project. Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retired) stated this during his visit to the proposed site of the project located on River Hunza, 20 Kilometer (KM) upstream of Karim Abad and 130 Km from Gilgit. GB Chief Secretary, WAPDA General Manager (Hydro Planning), General Manager (Projects) Northern Areas and other officers concerned were also present during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that Attaabad Lake Hydropower project, with installed generation capacity of 50 MW, will prove to be instrumental in meeting the electricity demand of Hunza and Nagar valleys, triggering economic activities and improving tourism facilities in the area.

He said that WAPDA has released funds amounting to Rs22 million to its Hydro Planning formation for carrying out feasibility study of the project through in-house expertise.