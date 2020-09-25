Share:

ISLAMABAD - The results of WCCI Karachi South elections were announced, with Shanaz Ramzi, CEO StarLinks elected unopposed as president for the year 2020-2021. Other office bearers include Bissma Bader as senior vice president and Saadia Khaled as vice president. Ramzi has always worn many hats and is currently the charter president and immediate past president of Rotary Club of Karachi New Central, as well as assistant district governor for the year 2020-2021. She is also the convener for FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Tourism Development and deputy convener for FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Media and Broadcasting. She is also founder and chairperson PREDA, an Association she has launched to provide a platform to all PR, event management, digital and activation companies in the country.