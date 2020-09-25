Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Thursday said that the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe cricket team has great significance in many ways.

He said the Zimbabwe cricket team also visited Pakistan in 2015 and played a key role in the revival of sports activities in the country. “It is definitely a very important tour especially in the circumstances when coronavirus has disrupted sports activities in almost all countries of the world,” he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said Punjab government in collaboration with security agencies will make fool proof arrangements for the important tour. “The teams of the Interior Ministry will play a key role in maintaining security and law and order situation during the tour,” he maintained. He hoped that Pakistan will win the ODI and T20 series against Zimbabwe. He also appreciated the decision to hold international matches against Zimbabwe at Multan and Rawalpindi.

DG, SBP CALLED ON IPC MINISTER DR FEHMIDA

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad on Thursday. Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present during the meeting, where Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed the minister about all the possible measures being taken by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) for the promotion of sports in the province.

“The top level sports infrastructure is being built in far-flung areas of Punjab for the first time in history. Stadiums, gymnasiums and sports playfields are being constructed across the province to provide best sports facilities to talented players near their homes,” he added. Dr Fehmida Mirza said: “It’s our prime objective to promote sports culture in the country in collaboration with the provinces, which are performing their due role for this purpose.”