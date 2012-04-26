

ATTOCK - A day after terror strike at the Lahore railway station, the Awam Express escaped a disaster in Attock as authorities defused a bomb placed inside it, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Bomb Disposal Squad, the 15-kg bomb was found from a briefcase lying unattended in one of the coaches of the Awam Express.

The squad head said the indigenously-made bomb was containing ball bearings, nuts and bolts that might cause a major damage within 300-metre area.

A marriage party was travelling in the compartment where the bomb was planted.

The passengers informed the authorities who called the Bomb Disposal Squad. The squad defused the bomb, averting a major tragedy at the Attock railway station.

After clearance, the train left for Peshawar at 3:05am.The Attock police have registered a case and started investigation.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and several sustained wounds when a bomb exploded at the Lahore railway station. The Railways authorities were blamed for security lapse.

An unknwon Balochistan group, called itself Lashkar Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the bomb blast at Lahore railway station.