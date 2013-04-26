LOS ANGELES: Phil Lord and Chris Miller will return to direct the sequel to 21 Jump Street. It was recently confirmed that the long-rumoured sequel to last year’s comedy remake will go ahead, with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill set to reprise their roles as underachieving cops Schmidt and Jenko. Producer Neal Moritz confirmed Lord and Miller’s return and offered some hints at the sequel’s plot during an interview with Collider.

“It leads off where we ended the last film and our guys are going to college. Now, I can’t tell you more than that because there’s some fun to be had in what college they’re going to and what’s going to happen. It really just starts there.”

On the dynamic between Tatum and Hill’s characters, Moritz said: “The relationship developed quite a bit in the first movie and now we’re kind of in the marriage phase between the two guys.

“Now they’re actual partners, so they’re married - what happens once marriage starts? In certain ways, it’s kind of like The Seven Year Itch of police buddy comedies.”–DS