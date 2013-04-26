KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to appoint former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann as a batting consultant for Pakistan's tour of England, later this year.

"Lehmann should join the team in late May after the Indian Premier League. He will join the team when they are playing ODIs against Ireland and Scotland and before they go to England for the Champions Trophy," a PCB source told PTI informing that the burly Aussie has agreed in principle.

Pakistan is due to play a series of ODIs against Ireland and Scotland in May before the Champions Trophy. "The two parties will decide after the Champions Trophy whether they should sign an extended contract," the source added.

Lehmann had made it clear in the past about his reservations over the security situation in Pakistan so he is unlikely to work with the players in Pakistan but could work out an arrangement where accompanies the team on their foreign tours.