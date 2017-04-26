GUJRANWALA - A woman was tortured alleged by husband for demanding household spending here at Ferozwala on Tuesday.

According to police, Sobia, 25, asked her husband Ayaz Butt to provide money for the purchase of necessities of life but he refused, which led to a quarrel between them. In a fit of rage Ayaz Butt started beating his wife with a stick. Resultantly, the woman got injured and was shifted to DHQ hospital by her neighbours.

Meanwhile, a youth injured his sister-in-law by attacking her with a sharp-edged knife over some property issue here at People’s Colony Gujranwala.

Nimra, 30, resident of People’s Colony, told the media that her husband who is out of the country, owns a house and now her brother-in-law Afzal is forcing her to give him documents of house so that he could sale it out. She said on her refusal, Afzal got angry and attacked her with a sharp-edged knife. Resultantly she sustained serious injuries. The Peoples Colony Police have started investigation.