LAHORE - The Youth Affairs Department has launched the second phase of Punjab Youth Peace Corps.

Planning Deputy Secretary Tehmina Habib and Bargad Executive Director Sabiha Shaheen announced the launch at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

The Punjab Youth Affairs Department started the Punjab Youth Peace Corps last year as part of the National Action Plan. The pilot phase built capacity of 600 youth in 30 union councils of two districts of Punjab – Lahore and Multan. The activity made youth aware about government endeavors for peace-building. It also prepared them as peace champions, who in turn organised 60 Social Action Projects in their respective communities.

They organised peace walks, peace signature campaigns, wall paintings, seminars, discussions, speech competitions, peace video screenings, etc along with distribution of peace information material in the 30 UCs. Elected representatives and others were also involved in this process. Bargad assisted the department in implementing these activities. Now, the initiative is being extended to 15 new UCs in Lahore. A showcasing event will also be held where participants from the pilot phase will get a chance to showcase their social actions.