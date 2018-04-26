Share:

KARACHI - A conference on ‘Right to Education without Discrimination’ was organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in collaboration with Pakistan Study Centre – University of Karachi, and Peace and Development Organization (PDO) held at Karachi on Wednesday.

The participants represented a cross section of society including; academia, students, media, government departments, textbook publishers and civil society.

The discussion was led by panellists; Dr Syed Jaffar Ahmed –former Director, Pakistan Study Centre – University of Karachi, Rana Asif Habib- head of the Initiator Human Development Foundation, Peter Jacob- Director, Centre for Social Justice, Dr Safia Urooj, University of Karachi and Muktada Mansoor- Journalist.

Dr Jaffar Ahmed said that the vision of founders of Pakistan was based on a modern and sovereign state. Media is playing a role in spreading religious extremism and hatred. A class based society makes a class based education system.

The panellists said, “The education policy 2009, in use, not only violating Articles 20, 22 and 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan, but also contravenes international human rights law (Articles 14 and 29 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 13 (1 and 3) of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and Article 18 (4) of International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

“The government has prepared the draft of national education policy 2017 that is blind towards incorporating diversity and minorities’ needs. The proposed policy relies on Articles 31 and 25-A (Islamic way of life, right to free and compulsory education) of the constitution of Pakistan, but it ignores the constitutional guarantees under Articles 20, 22 and 36 about religious freedom, safeguards against discrimination in educational institutions with respect to religion and protection of rights of religious minorities. The proposed policy is replica of previous one in the sense that it fails to curb religious discrimination,” they added.

The participants discussed further that the education policy and textbooks in Pakistan presented several discriminations on the basis of religion.

As a result, the religious minorities lag behind in national average in literacy (Christians 11 percent and Hindus 20 percent) according to the national population census 1998.

Therefore, in order to promote religious tolerance, national cohesion and accommodate religious diversity, the speakers and participants urged the Federal government and respective provincial governments to consider implementing some key measures as early as possible for improvement in the education system.

It was suggested to include Quaid-e-Azam’s speech to constituent assembly on 11 August 1947 in the syllabus for school and colleges. To ensure that Supreme Court’s order on 19 June 2014, about promoting peace and a culture of religious and social tolerance, is complied with. Moreover a compliance report should be submitted to the Supreme Court by each ministry for education.

It was also demanded that federal and provincial governments should provide a special educational plan to enhance literacy among religious minorities and other groups, giving due regard to economic and social marginality.

Furthermore, the educational institutions nationalised for around 35 years should be provided with adequate compensatory funds to enhance their capacity and operations.