Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-District Police claim to have arrested 10 notorious proclaimed offenders (PO) wanted for almost four years in the murder of two horse traders.

He had allegedly killed Mureed Hussain Khetran and Shadad Bugti of Balochistan at annual Mela Maweshi in DG Khanon on February 22, 2014.

Talking to the media at DPO office, SDPO City Circle Syed Azher Raza Gillani said that after struggle, a police team arrested 10 proclaimed offenders namely Mitha, Rasool Bakhsh, Akbar, Nawaz, Lashker Ali, Riaz, Wahid Bakhsh, Khalid and Wodha, all belonging to Balochistan.

The accused killed two men and injured five other people on enmity by firing of Kalashnikov when the deceased came to sale their horses there. The accused had fled to Sindh province after the incident.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted by Police Station Gaddai in FIR No 98/2014 under section 302, 324, 148 and 149 PPC. SDPO Raza said that on the order of DPO DG Khan Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, a crackdown was ongoing across the district. First time in the DG Khan, Police have many successful raids on record. Talking to The Nation, SHO Iqbal Buzdar also claimed that Police Team Shah Sadder Din have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted under Category A, namely Waqas. The PO was wanted in FIR No 231/16 registered Under Section 392 and 411 PPC.

Farmer robbed in front of bank



KAMALIA-A farmer was robbed of his cash as he encashed a cheque from Punjab Bank’s Railway Road branch here the other day.

He had gone only a few yards away from the bank when two robbers stopped him near the Grain Market and snatched Rs50,000 cash from him at gunpoint. The robbers managed to escape by a bike. Yasin has submitted an application to the City Police Station Kamalia against the unknown suspects.

Meanwhile, a Health Department team continued action against quacks and sealed two orthopaedic clinics.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Kashif Nadeem continued action against quakes and illegal clinics in the city and sealed two orthopaedic clinics at Delhi Chowk Kamalia and Chichawatni Road. Anticipating further action from the health department, all the illegal clinics in the city have also closed fearing legal action. Talking to the media at the occasion, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Kashif Nadeem said that all activities against quakes are being indiscriminately conducted.