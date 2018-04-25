Share:

rawalpindi-The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has registered a case against 13 officials including Assistant Director Land Record Centre (ADLR) Fateh Jang for transferring 1000 kanals land of a deceased MPA of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) through bogus documents.

The investigators of ACE Rawalpindi Region have also nabbed six accused involved in the case, informed a spokesman of ACE on Wednesday. He said a case was registered after Director ACE Rawalpindi Region Arif Raheem found the accused guilty in an inquiry. According to him, the Anti-Corruption Police Station has registered a case of fraud against 13 accused including ADLR Fateh Jang Abdul Majeed on charges of transferring 1000 kanals land of ex-MPA PTI Siddique Khan in the name of Sohail Sarfraz through fake documents in Mouza Dharnaal. 6 people have been accused and have been locked up in the police station.

He said on the directions of Director ACE Rawalpindi Region Arif Raheem a preliminary inquiry was conducted by Kanwal Batool, Deputy Director (Investigation) and Ghulam Asghar, Circle Officer, Anti-Corruption Attock. During inquiry, the accused were found guilty.

The action was taken on the written complaint of Aamir Siddique, son of Muhammad Siddique Khan, resident of Noshehri, tehsil Taxila, who pointed out that the land was transferred by issuing fake “Fard” of the property.

Director ACE Rawalpindi Region Arif Raheem, after receiving the complaint issued directives for investigation and constituted a team for the purpose which investigated the land scam and found bogus attestation of documents, forgery in the land record and bogus Fard Badal. Police Station Anti-Corruption Headquarter arrested Abdul Majeed Assistant Director Land Record, Rana Naumaan, Liaquat Ali, Aamir Ali Bhatti, Malik Tassawar Hussain and Sohail Sarfraz.