BAHAWALNAGAR/SIALKOT-A boy was killed after being sexually assaulted by fellows in Bahawalnagar while A girl and a boy were sexually harassed and another one foiled such bid by making hue and cry in Sialkot.

The boy was killed after being sexually assaulted by fellows in the limits of Faqirwali Police. The dead body of Zulfiquar was found from 120/6R canal.

Zulfiquar of 271/HR, Shoib and Arshad were employed at a catering service and resided at Faqirwali.

After getting information police rushed to the spot and started investigation. it was revealed that Zulfiquar was strangled to death after being molested by his fellows. The police arrested the accused who confessed to their crime.

Likewise, two accused forcibly molested Ghulam Haider (9) after kidnapping him in Pasrur city’s congested Tailiyaanwala Muhallah locality. Pasrur City police registered a case against Ahmed and Munaf with no arrest.

The victim was admitted to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition.

In village Maallokey-Narowal, accused Abdul Rehman forcibly raped his close relative’s daughter (5). Reportedly, the accused took the minor girl to a nearby Havelli by asking her to give her some toffees and raped her. On listening to her hue and cry, some people gathered there and caught accused Abdul Rehman. The infuriated people tortured the accused and later they handed over him to the local police.

The five years old victim was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

A minor boy Ehsan (9) foiled a bid by raising alarm in village Ranjhai-Daska. According to the local police, accused Boota Maseeh kidnapped the boy Ehsan from near a local shop and took him to a nearby Haveli. Accused tried to molest the child. But the child raised his alarm and foiled the bid of his molestation. Some people gathered there and accused fled away.