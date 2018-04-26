Share:

KARACHI - The Ziauddin University (ZU) awarded 504 degrees to its graduating students of different disciplines and 10 gold medals to the outstanding students at the 15th convocation, held at the Expo Centre, here on Wednesday.

This year Ziauddin University has awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctorate to Sardar Muhammad Yasin Malik for his exemplary and unparalleled services for social outreach and unfailing support to Ziauddin University. On the other hand, Dr Mirza Tasawer Baig was awarded Phd Degree in Pharmacy first time by any University in Pakistan.

Addressing the student Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair who was the chief guest at the convocation emphasized the importance of quality education and applauded the entire graduating students besides appreciating the efforts of their parents.

The governor said that the contribution, determination and incessant dedication of the Chancellor Ziauddin University, Dr Asim Hussain is above all in making this institution as one of the best in the country. “I am always ready for whatever I can do for further strengthening this great cause of education from my side,” he added. Mohammad Zubair said that (late) Dr Sir Ziauddin Ahmed’s role, struggle, determination and massive contribution in the field of education and societal development can never be neglected. He was the actual pioneer of this great Institution.

He furthermore invited the faculty members, top students and their parents at the Governor House next week for appreciating and acknowledging the success of Ziauddin University graduates and advised the students that it is the responsibility of all of us to make this country a better place for living and strong economically, politically, socially and ethically.

Chancellor, Ziauddin University, Dr Asim Hussain said that today we are celebrating the accomplishments of our brilliant students and advised all the graduates that “Do not forget the role of the teachers in making you what you are today. You owe them utmost respect. You owe your parents not only for the upbringing but for the hard work and sacrifices they made to get you better education and be in the better world.”

Dr Asim said that we are the first one throughout Pakistan in starting bachelor program in the discipline of Speech and Language Therapy which now has become the College of Speech Language and Hearing Sciences. He said that taking into consideration the prospects of the CPEC we took another step and started Civil, Electrical Power and Software Engineering.

Earlier, Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University said that Ziauddin University is inclined to provide excellent learning environment, updated and advanced form of learning resources, and unequivocal learner support via contemporary learning methodologies.

Later, Dr Pirzada Qasim congratulated all the graduates and said that ‘Your accomplishment should be a source of pride not only to you, but also to your University and indeed the country.